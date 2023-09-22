Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (84-69) vs. New York Mets (71-82)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | NYM: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | NYM: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 15-5, 4.45 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 8-8, 4.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound, while Megill (8-8) will answer the bell for the Mets. Walker and his team have a record of 17-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Walker's team has been victorious in 87.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-2. The Mets are 13-10-0 ATS in Megill's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Mets are 6-9 in Megill's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.8%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the underdog at +136, and Philadelphia is -162 playing at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Philadelphia is +125 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Mets game on September 22 has been set at 9, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 59 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 25-17 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 152 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 71-81-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won 34.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-41).

New York is 2-12 (winning only 14.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Mets have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-80-7).

The Mets have a 71-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .196 with 17 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 123 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualified batters, he is 134th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Trea Turner is hitting .266 with 32 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 57th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in MLB.

Alec Bohm has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.334/.438.

Bohm has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Bryson Stott has 15 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 117 hits, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .220 and slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 85th and he is 11th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .251 with 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 91st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .465. Both lead the Mets.

Jeff McNeil is batting .271 with 25 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks.

Phillies vs. Mets Head to Head

9/21/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/21/2022: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/31/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/20/2022: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2022: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

