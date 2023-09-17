Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:30 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-83)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | STL: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 15-5, 4.36 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - 6-2, 5.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound, while Hudson (6-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Walker's team is 17-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Walker's team is 14-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 6-3-0 record against the spread in Hudson's starts. The Cardinals have a 4-2 record in Hudson's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Cardinals are -150 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +125.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

Phillies versus Cardinals on September 17 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (59.8%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 46 of 73 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 147 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 69-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have gone 30-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.1% of those games).

St. Louis has a 19-26 record (winning 42.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-71-5).

The Cardinals have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 68-78-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 16 doubles, a triple, 44 home runs and 118 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 138th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 63 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Bryson Stott is batting .285 with a .431 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 142 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .433.

Bohm enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is hitting .271 with 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Paul Goldschmidt's .365 on-base percentage and .449 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .271.

He is 45th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks while batting .269.

Willson Contreras is hitting .265 with 27 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 walks.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Head to Head

9/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/26/2023: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/25/2023: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/8/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/7/2022: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2022: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2022: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

