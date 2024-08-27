Phillies vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Phillies vs Astros Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (77-54) vs. Houston Astros (70-61)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: SCHN

Phillies vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | HOU: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | HOU: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170)

PHI: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 11-6, 3.45 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Astros) - 3-3, 3.92 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Justin Verlander (3-3, 3.92 ERA). Nola and his team are 11-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-5. The Astros have a 4-7-0 ATS record in Verlander's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 1-2 record in Verlander's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.2%)

Phillies vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Phillies, Houston is the underdog at +122, and Philadelphia is -144 playing at home.

Phillies vs Astros Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -170 to cover.

Phillies vs Astros Over/Under

The Phillies-Astros contest on August 27 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Astros Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 59, or 61.5%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 45-23 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 61-65-0 in 126 games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've gone 18-18 in those games.

Houston has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-75-4 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together a 65-66-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 58 extra-base hits. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 16th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 122 hits. He is batting .277 this season and has 57 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among all qualified, he is 27th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Harper takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with four doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 112 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .250 with a .303 OBP and 68 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run and five RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .395 and has 139 hits, both team-best numbers for the Astros. He's batting .305 and slugging .543.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Alvarez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 37 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 55th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has racked up a team-best .441 slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz has 21 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .300.

Phillies vs Astros Head to Head

8/26/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/30/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/28/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 11/5/2022: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 11/3/2022: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 11/2/2022: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 HOU (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 11/1/2022: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/29/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/28/2022: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

