Phillies vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Phillies vs Angels Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (19-10) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-18)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Phillies vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | LAA: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | LAA: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+110) | LAA: +1.5 (-132)

PHI: -1.5 (+110) | LAA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 1-3, 2.59 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 1-3, 7.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (1-3) will answer the bell for the Angels. Sanchez and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their five chances this season. Sanchez's team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). The Angels have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Canning's five starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 1-3 record in Canning's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.2%)

Phillies vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -144 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +110 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -132.

Phillies vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Angels game on April 29 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Angels Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 15-13-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've finished 8-13 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with 38 hits and an OBP of .441 this season. He has a .365 batting average and a slugging percentage of .615.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in slugging.

Bohm hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .548 with nine doubles, three home runs, three walks and 15 RBI.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .331.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with two doubles and a walk.

Bryce Harper has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Kyle Schwarber has been key for Philadelphia with 22 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .391.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has collected 24 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .226 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 120th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is slugging .496 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is currently 71st in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .289 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

Jo Adell is hitting .327 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

