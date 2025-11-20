Penn State vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Penn State Nittany Lions playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Penn State vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Penn State: (-330) | Nebraska: (+265)

Penn State: (-330) | Nebraska: (+265) Spread: Penn State: -8.5 (-108) | Nebraska: +8.5 (-112)

Penn State: -8.5 (-108) | Nebraska: +8.5 (-112) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Nebraska Betting Trends

Penn State is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

Penn State has yet to win ATS (0-5) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

Penn State has played 10 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Nebraska has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Nebraska has played 10 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Penn State vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (69.4%)

Penn State vs Nebraska Point Spread

Penn State is favored by 8.5 points against Nebraska. Penn State is -108 to cover the spread, while Nebraska is -112.

Penn State vs Nebraska Over/Under

The over/under for Penn State-Nebraska on Nov. 22 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Penn State vs Nebraska Moneyline

Penn State is a -330 favorite on the moneyline, while Nebraska is a +265 underdog.

Penn State vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 30.4 53 21.1 35 49.9 10 Nebraska 32.5 38 19.9 25 49.6 10

Penn State vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Penn State vs. Nebraska analysis on FanDuel Research.