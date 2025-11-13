Penn State vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans.

Penn State vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (-290) | Michigan State: (+235)

Penn State: (-290) | Michigan State: (+235) Spread: Penn State: -7.5 (-106) | Michigan State: +7.5 (-114)

Penn State: -7.5 (-106) | Michigan State: +7.5 (-114) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Penn State vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Penn State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Penn State has no wins ATS (0-5) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, seven of Penn State's nine games have go over the point total.

Michigan State's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-4-0.

Michigan State is 4-0 as 7.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Of nine Michigan State games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Penn State vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (74.4%)

Penn State vs Michigan State Point Spread

Michigan State is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-114 odds), and Penn State, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Penn State vs Michigan State Over/Under

Penn State versus Michigan State, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Penn State vs Michigan State Moneyline

Penn State is the favorite, -290 on the moneyline, while Michigan State is a +235 underdog.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 30.7 57 22.3 44 49.9 9 Michigan State 25.6 89 31.4 109 49.7 9

Penn State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Stadium: Spartan Stadium

