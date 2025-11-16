Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-10) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-6) on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Smoothie King Center as big, 10-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -10 228.5 -450 +350

Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (75%)

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over eight times out of 12 chances.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread at home (4-0-1) than it has in road games (3-6-0).

Looking at point totals, the Warriors hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total two times in five opportunities this season (40%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year, New Orleans is 3-2-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 40% of the time at home (two of five), and 57.1% of the time on the road (four of seven).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 assists and 5.5 boards.

Stephen Curry averages 29.1 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.5 made treys per game (first in NBA).

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.6 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Saddiq Bey provides the Pelicans 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Per game, Herbert Jones provides the Pelicans 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.