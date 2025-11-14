Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-9) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (8-4) on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Smoothie King Center as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -10.5 229.5 -429 +340

Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (71.7%)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total nine times out of 11 chances this season.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 54.5% of the time this season (six of 11 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared worse at home, covering three times in five home games, and five times in seven road games.

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in five of five home games (100%), compared to four of seven road games (57.1%).

This year, New Orleans is 3-1-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, two of four) compared to away (57.1%, four of seven).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 34.9 points, 9.1 boards and 8.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 28.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Deandre Ayton averages 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 16 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists.

Jake Laravia is averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 18.5 points, 6.8 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 14 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Derik Queen gives the Pelicans 10.7 points, 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Saddiq Bey averages 12.6 points, 4.4 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Pelicans are getting 10.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Herbert Jones.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.