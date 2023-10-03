Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (233.5 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Mahomes, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Thinking about playing Mahomes this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mahomes vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 22.57

22.57 Projected Passing Yards: 290.39

290.39 Projected Passing TDs: 2.23

2.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.77

22.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mahomes is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (13th overall), posting 79.6 total fantasy points (19.9 per game).

During his last three games, Mahomes has accumulated 780 passing yards (71-of-104) for six passing TDs with three picks, leading to 60.1 fantasy points (20.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 109 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The high point of Mahomes' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Chicago Bears, a matchup in which he put up 25.7 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 272 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 28 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes II had his worst performance of the season last week against the New York Jets, when he tallied 13.2 fantasy points -- 18-of-30 (60%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 7 carries, 51 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up a TD reception by six players this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes II? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.