Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose passing defense was ranked 28th in the NFL last year (238.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Mahomes' next game against the Jaguars, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Mahomes vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 22.06

22.06 Projected Passing Yards: 286.37

286.37 Projected Passing TDs: 2.23

2.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.01

21.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes 2022 Fantasy Performance

Mahomes picked up 416.4 fantasy points (24.5 per game), first at his position and first overall in the NFL.

Mahomes picked up 19.5 fantasy points in his one game this year. He connected on 21 of 39 passes for 226 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with one interception, and ran for 45 yards on six carries.

In Week 1 last year versus the Arizona Cardinals, Mahomes posted a season-best 34.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 30-of-39 (76.9%), 360 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-best game of the year, Mahomes accumulated 34.1 fantasy points -- 43-of-68 (63.2%), 446 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Tennessee Titans.

In his worst game of the year, Mahomes ended up with 15.0 fantasy points -- 18-of-26 (69.2%), 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 29 yards. That was in Week 18 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Mahomes finished with 16.6 points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 195 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville allowed over 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

Last year, the Jaguars allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Jacksonville last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Jaguars allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Jacksonville allowed four players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Jaguars allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Jacksonville gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

In the run game, five players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jaguars last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

On the ground, the Jaguars allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

