Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (235.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Mahomes a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Colts? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Patrick Mahomes Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.8

19.8 Projected Passing Yards: 248.34

248.34 Projected Passing TDs: 1.79

1.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.40

26.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 219.8 fantasy points (22.0 per game) rank him third at the QB position and fourth overall.

In his last three games, Mahomes has compiled 46.8 fantasy points (15.6 per game), connecting on 69-of-113 throws for 825 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's added 38 rushing yards on six carries.

Mahomes has piled up 1,368 passing yards (117-of-178) with 10 TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 104.5 fantasy points (20.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 98 yards rushing on 20 carries with one touchdown.

The highlight of Mahomes' season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, as he tallied 31.5 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (10.5 points) in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 250 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this season.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed a touchdown reception by 16 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Colts have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

