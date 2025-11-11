Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos and their sixth-ranked pass defense (179.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Mahomes a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Broncos? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Patrick Mahomes Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 232.81

232.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.25

27.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 22.9 fantasy points per game (206.5 total points). He is third in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Mahomes has completed 66-of-103 throws for 835 yards, with six passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 59.7 total fantasy points (19.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 63 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Mahomes has amassed 117.9 fantasy points (23.6 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 117-of-174 passes for 1,410 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 155 rushing yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Mahomes' season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, as he posted 31.5 fantasy points by passing for 257 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 32 rushing yards on 10 carries (3.2 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (10.5 points) in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, passing for 250 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Denver has allowed two or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Broncos have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

