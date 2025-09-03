Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be up against the team with last year's seventh-ranked passing defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (206.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

Thinking about Mahomes for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Patrick Mahomes Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Passing Yards: 239.47

239.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.74

1.74 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.85

26.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 281.9 fantasy points (17.6 per game), Mahomes was 12th at his position (and 15th in the league).

In his best game last season, Mahomes picked up 30.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-26 (69.2%), 245 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 43 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 3 versus the Buffalo Bills.

In Week 12 versus the Carolina Panthers, Mahomes recorded 28.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with this stat line: 27-of-37 (73%), 269 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 60 yards.

Mahomes accumulated 12.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-27 (59.3%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 2 against the Houston Texans), Mahomes finished with 12.5 fantasy points -- 16-of-25 (64%), 177 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Last season, Los Angeles allowed only one quarterback to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chargers gave up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Chargers allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, four players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Chargers last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Against Los Angeles last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, four players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chargers last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last season, the Chargers didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

