Pat Freiermuth Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Pat Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns -- whose pass defense was ranked fifth in the league last year (196.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Freiermuth a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Browns? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Freiermuth vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.41

5.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.30

41.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Freiermuth 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 11th at his position and 141st overall, Freiermuth picked up 85.2 fantasy points (5.7 per game) last year.

Freiermuth picked up three yards receiving, on one catch (four targets), with one touchdown and 6.3 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Freiermuth picked up 9.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 33 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Freiermuth accumulated 8.5 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the New York Jets -- seven catches, 85 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In his second-worst game of the year, Freiermuth ended up with 1.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 12 yards, on two targets -- in Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland allowed over 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

Last season, the Browns allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Cleveland allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Versus the Browns last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Cleveland gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Browns gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Against Cleveland last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, three players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Browns last year.

