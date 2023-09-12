Pat Freiermuth Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns
Pat Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns -- whose pass defense was ranked fifth in the league last year (196.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Is Freiermuth a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Browns? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Freiermuth vs. Browns Game Info
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
- Game Day: September 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 5.41
- Projected Receiving Yards: 41.30
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22
Projections provided by numberFire
Freiermuth 2022 Fantasy Performance
- Ranked 11th at his position and 141st overall, Freiermuth picked up 85.2 fantasy points (5.7 per game) last year.
- Freiermuth picked up three yards receiving, on one catch (four targets), with one touchdown and 6.3 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.
- Freiermuth picked up 9.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 33 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Freiermuth accumulated 8.5 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the New York Jets -- seven catches, 85 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.
- In his second-worst game of the year, Freiermuth ended up with 1.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 12 yards, on two targets -- in Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills.
Browns Defensive Performance
- Cleveland allowed over 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.
- Last season, the Browns allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, Cleveland allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.
- Versus the Browns last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.
- Through the air, Cleveland gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.
- In terms of pass D, the Browns gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.
- Against Cleveland last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- In the run game, three players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.
- In terms of run defense, Cleveland allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.
- Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Browns last year.
