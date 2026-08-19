FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Pat Freiermuth 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Pat Freiermuth 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Pat Freiermuth Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Freiermuth's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points54.721324
2026 Projected Fantasy Points51.819626

Pat Freiermuth 2025 Game-by-Game

Freiermuth picked up 23.1 fantasy points -- five catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Jets2.833280
Week 2Seahawks3.143310
Week 3@Patriots0.63160
Week 6Browns1.111110
Week 7@Bengals23.1651112
Week 8Packers1.343130
Week 9Colts8.743271

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Pat Freiermuth vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Below is a look at how Freiermuth's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Pat Freiermuth544148649
D.K. Metcalf9959850613
Michael Pittman Jr.11180784712
Darnell Washington433136418

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Pat Freiermuth? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup