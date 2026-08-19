Pat Freiermuth 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2026 season, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
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Pat Freiermuth Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Freiermuth's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|54.7
|213
|24
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|51.8
|196
|26
Pat Freiermuth 2025 Game-by-Game
Freiermuth picked up 23.1 fantasy points -- five catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|2.8
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|3.1
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|0.6
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Browns
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|23.1
|6
|5
|111
|2
|Week 8
|Packers
|1.3
|4
|3
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|8.7
|4
|3
|27
|1
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Pat Freiermuth vs. Other Steelers Receivers
The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Below is a look at how Freiermuth's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Pat Freiermuth
|54
|41
|486
|4
|9
|D.K. Metcalf
|99
|59
|850
|6
|13
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|111
|80
|784
|7
|12
|Darnell Washington
|43
|31
|364
|1
|8
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