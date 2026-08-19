Pat Freiermuth 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Pat Freiermuth Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Freiermuth's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 54.7 213 24 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 51.8 196 26

Pat Freiermuth 2025 Game-by-Game

Freiermuth picked up 23.1 fantasy points -- five catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 2.8 3 3 28 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3.1 4 3 31 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0.6 3 1 6 0 Week 6 Browns 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 7 @Bengals 23.1 6 5 111 2 Week 8 Packers 1.3 4 3 13 0 Week 9 Colts 8.7 4 3 27 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Pat Freiermuth vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Below is a look at how Freiermuth's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Pat Freiermuth 54 41 486 4 9 D.K. Metcalf 99 59 850 6 13 Michael Pittman Jr. 111 80 784 7 12 Darnell Washington 43 31 364 1 8

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