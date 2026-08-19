Parker Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Parker Washington was 21st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 126.7. Going into 2026, he is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Parker Washington Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Washington's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 80.5 157 43 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 134.4 67 12

Parker Washington 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Washington finished with 20.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 145 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 0.0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 7.6 5 5 76 0 Week 3 Texans 3.4 11 4 34 0 Week 4 @49ers 5.9 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 7.6 3 2 16 1 Week 6 Seahawks 2.9 4 2 29 0 Week 7 Rams 6.2 10 4 52 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Parker Washington vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Washington's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Parker Washington 95 58 847 5 12 Jakobi Meyers 110 75 835 3 13 Brian Thomas 91 48 707 2 6 Brenton Strange 60 46 540 3 9

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