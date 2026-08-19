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Parker Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Parker Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Parker Washington was 21st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 126.7. Going into 2026, he is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Parker Washington Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Washington's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points80.515743
2026 Projected Fantasy Points134.46712

Parker Washington 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Washington finished with 20.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 145 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers0.0000
Week 2@Bengals7.655760
Week 3Texans3.4114340
Week 4@49ers5.92000
Week 5Chiefs7.632161
Week 6Seahawks2.942290
Week 7Rams6.2104520

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Parker Washington vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Washington's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Parker Washington9558847512
Jakobi Meyers11075835313
Brian Thomas914870726
Brenton Strange604654039

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Want more data and analysis on Parker Washington? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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