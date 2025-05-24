Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

The Florida Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Saturday.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-152) Hurricanes (+126) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (50.1%)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +172.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Hurricanes on May 24, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Carolina is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -152 favorite at home.

