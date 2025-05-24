NHL
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
The Florida Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5)
- Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-152)
|Hurricanes (+126)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.1%)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +172.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Hurricanes on May 24, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Carolina is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -152 favorite at home.