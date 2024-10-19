Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, up against the Vegas Golden Knights.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Florida Panthers (3-2-1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Panthers (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|5.5
Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (57.2%)
Panthers vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Golden Knights on October 19, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Golden Knights, Florida is the favorite at -110, and Vegas is -110 playing on the road.