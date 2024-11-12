Panthers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12
Data Skrive
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Devils Game Info
- Florida Panthers (11-3-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-6-2)
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-142)
|Devils (+116)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (58.6%)
Panthers vs Devils Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Panthers are +172 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -215.
Panthers vs Devils Over/Under
- The Panthers-Devils matchup on November 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Panthers vs Devils Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Devils reveal Florida as the favorite (-142) and New Jersey as the underdog (+116) on the road.