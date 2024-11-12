menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Devils Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (11-3-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-6-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-142)Devils (+116)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (58.6%)

Panthers vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Panthers are +172 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -215.

Panthers vs Devils Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Devils matchup on November 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Panthers vs Devils Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Devils reveal Florida as the favorite (-142) and New Jersey as the underdog (+116) on the road.

