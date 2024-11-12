Panthers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Devils Game Info

Florida Panthers (11-3-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-6-2)

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-142) Devils (+116) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (58.6%)

Panthers vs Devils Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Panthers are +172 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -215.

Panthers vs Devils Over/Under

The Panthers-Devils matchup on November 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Panthers vs Devils Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Devils reveal Florida as the favorite (-142) and New Jersey as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!