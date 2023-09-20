Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (74-78) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-95)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-255) | COL: (+210)

SD: (-255) | COL: (+210) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

SD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Padres) - 7-7, 3.83 ERA vs Chase Anderson (Rockies) - 0-5, 6.00 ERA

The Padres will call on Seth Lugo (7-7) against the Rockies and Anderson (0-5). Lugo and his team are 10-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lugo's team is 9-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have gone 7-7-0 ATS in Anderson's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 7-6 record in Anderson's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (73.8%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -255 favorite at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Padres are -120 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -100.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies on September 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 61, or 56%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 74-75-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 50 of the 133 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.6%).

Colorado has played in 25 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer without winning.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-80-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 73-75-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego with 143 hits and an OBP of .405 this season. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 17th in slugging.

Soto will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 15 RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Tatis has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.438) powered by 49 extra-base hits.

Bogaerts brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .478 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .250 with a .314 OBP and 84 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has put up an on-base percentage of .327 and has 129 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .244 and slugging .443.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 107th, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar's .415 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .288.

His batting average is 84th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 94th in slugging.

Elias Diaz is batting .270 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Nolan Jones is batting .280 with 19 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Padres vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/18/2023: 11-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/25/2022: 13-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/9/2023: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/1/2023: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 3/31/2023: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 3/30/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/2/2023: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/1/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!