Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres play the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Reds Game Info

San Diego Padres (79-65) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-72)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and FDSOH

Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-184) | CIN: (+154)

SD: (-184) | CIN: (+154) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)

SD: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-2, 2.81 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.81 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (4-2, 2.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Zack Littell (9-8, 3.81 ERA). King and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team is 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Littell starts, the Reds are 13-15-0 against the spread. The Reds are 8-9 in Littell's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.2%)

Padres vs Reds Moneyline

San Diego is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +154 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +114 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -137.

Padres vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Reds on Sept. 9, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Padres vs Reds Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 46 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won 12 of 18 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 142 opportunities.

The Padres are 77-65-0 against the spread in their 142 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 36 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Cincinnati has a 1-8 record (winning only 11.1% of its games).

The Reds have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-75-8).

The Reds have collected a 71-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .262. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .431.

He is 66th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Tatis has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Manny Machado is hitting .278 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.386) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Ramon Laureano is batting .297 with a .359 OBP and 71 RBI for San Diego this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .443 and has 151 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .366 OBP. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .383.

His batting average ranks 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 125th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks.

Austin Hays is batting .265 with 15 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Reds Head to Head

9/8/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/23/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/1/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/30/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

