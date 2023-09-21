Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Padres vs Cardinals Game Info
- San Diego Padres (75-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-86)
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: MLB Network
Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-174) | STL: (+146)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 1-3, 5.16 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - 6-2, 5.12 ERA
The probable starters are Matt Waldron (1-3) for the Padres and Hudson (6-2) for the Cardinals. Waldron and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Waldron's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 7-3-0 record against the spread in Hudson's starts. The Cardinals have a 5-2 record in Hudson's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (56%)
Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -174 favorite at home.
Padres vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Cardinals are -144 to cover, and the Padres are +120.
Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The over/under for Padres-Cardinals on September 22 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Padres have won in 62, or 56.4%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season San Diego has come away with a win 26 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 150 opportunities.
- The Padres have posted a record of 74-76-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have put together a 32-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).
- St. Louis has gone 6-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (54.5%).
- The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-73-5 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have a 70-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.405) and total hits (143) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .504.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.
- Xander Bogaerts has hit 19 homers with a team-high .442 SLG this season.
- Bogaerts takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .439 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
- Manny Machado has 28 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Nolan Arenado has 26 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Paul Goldschmidt has a .364 on-base percentage while slugging .452. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .271.
- He is currently 47th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Willson Contreras has accumulated 113 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals.
- Lars Nootbaar is batting .265 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 67 walks.
Padres vs. Cardinals Head to Head
- 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/21/2022: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/20/2022: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/1/2022: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/31/2022: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/30/2022: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
