Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (75-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-86)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-174) | STL: (+146)

SD: (-174) | STL: (+146) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144)

SD: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 1-3, 5.16 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - 6-2, 5.12 ERA

The probable starters are Matt Waldron (1-3) for the Padres and Hudson (6-2) for the Cardinals. Waldron and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Waldron's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 7-3-0 record against the spread in Hudson's starts. The Cardinals have a 5-2 record in Hudson's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -174 favorite at home.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Cardinals are -144 to cover, and the Padres are +120.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Cardinals on September 22 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 62, or 56.4%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 26 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 150 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 74-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 32-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 6-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (54.5%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-73-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 70-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.405) and total hits (143) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .504.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts has hit 19 homers with a team-high .442 SLG this season.

Bogaerts takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .439 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Manny Machado has 28 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 26 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .364 on-base percentage while slugging .452. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .271.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Willson Contreras has accumulated 113 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .265 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 67 walks.

Padres vs. Cardinals Head to Head

8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/21/2022: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2022: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/1/2022: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/31/2022: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2022: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!