Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Padres vs Braves Game Info

San Diego Padres (2-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-2)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: FOX

Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-138) | ATL: (+118)

SD: (-138) | ATL: (+118) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Randy Vasquez versus the Braves and Spencer Schwellenbach. In games Vasquez pitched with a spread last season, his team was 9-11-0 ATS. Vasquez and his team won 33.3% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 2-4. Last season when Schwellenbach pitched his team finished 10-11-0 against the spread. Schwellenbach and his team went 3-3 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.3%)

Padres vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -138 favorite at home.

Padres vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Braves are -192 to cover, and the Padres are +158.

Padres vs Braves Over/Under

The Padres-Braves contest on March 29 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Braves Betting Trends

The Padres came away with 60 wins in the 102 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season San Diego came away with a win 37 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 167 games with a total last season.

The Braves won 42.9% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-16).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer last year, Atlanta went 1-5 (16.7%).

The Braves combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times last season for a 59-98-5 record against the over/under.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado ended his last campaign with 163 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Jackson Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 and finished with an OPS of .826.

Luis Arraez had an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 last season.

Jake Cronenworth slashed .241/.324/.390 and finished with an OPS of .714.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna totaled 183 hits with a .546 slugging percentage last season.

Jurickson Profar had a .380 on-base percentage and batted .280.

Matt Olson had 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .247 last season.

Ozzie Albies hit .251 with 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Braves Head to Head

3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/19/2024: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!