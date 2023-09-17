Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Athletics Game Info
- San Diego Padres (71-78) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-102)
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA
Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-172) | OAK: (+144)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (-104) | OAK: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Padres) - 5-4, 3.84 ERA vs TBA (Athletics)
Nick Martinez (5-4) will start for the Padres in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Martínez's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martinez's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.
Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (60.4%)
Padres vs Athletics Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Athletics, San Diego is the favorite at -172, and Oakland is +144 playing at home.
Padres vs Athletics Spread
- The Padres are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -104 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -115.
Padres vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Padres versus Athletics contest on September 17 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (54.7%) in those games.
- This year San Diego has won 26 of 43 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Padres have an against the spread mark of 71-75-0 in 146 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have won 31.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (45-99).
- Oakland has a record of 31-76 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (29%).
- The Athletics have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-64-8).
- The Athletics have put together a 72-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads San Diego with 137 hits and an OBP of .401 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .492.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Soto will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .263 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- His batting average is 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 46th.
- Tatis enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
- Manny Machado has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.314/.455.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .265 with a .356 OBP and 59 RBI for San Diego this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Esteury Ruiz has accumulated a team-high .341 slugging percentage. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 135th in slugging.
- Brent Rooker paces his team with 100 hits and a .323 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .465.
- He ranks 115th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 42 walks while hitting .214.
- Ryan Noda is batting .238 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 70 walks.
Padres vs. Athletics Head to Head
- 9/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/15/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
