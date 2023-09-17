Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (71-78) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-102)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | OAK: (+144)

SD: (-172) | OAK: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-104) | OAK: +1.5 (-115)

SD: -1.5 (-104) | OAK: +1.5 (-115) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Padres) - 5-4, 3.84 ERA vs TBA (Athletics)

Nick Martinez (5-4) will start for the Padres in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Martínez's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martinez's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (60.4%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Athletics, San Diego is the favorite at -172, and Oakland is +144 playing at home.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Padres are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -104 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -115.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Athletics contest on September 17 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (54.7%) in those games.

This year San Diego has won 26 of 43 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 71-75-0 in 146 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 31.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (45-99).

Oakland has a record of 31-76 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (29%).

The Athletics have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-64-8).

The Athletics have put together a 72-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego with 137 hits and an OBP of .401 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .492.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Soto will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .263 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Tatis enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Manny Machado has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.314/.455.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .265 with a .356 OBP and 59 RBI for San Diego this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has accumulated a team-high .341 slugging percentage. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 135th in slugging.

Brent Rooker paces his team with 100 hits and a .323 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .465.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 42 walks while hitting .214.

Ryan Noda is batting .238 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 70 walks.

Padres vs. Athletics Head to Head

9/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

