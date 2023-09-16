Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (70-78) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-101)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

SD: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

SD: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-3, 5.55 ERA vs Mason Miller (Athletics) - 0-2, 2.84 ERA

The Padres will call on Matt Waldron (0-3) against the Athletics and Miller (0-2). Waldron and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Waldron's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Miller's five starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 1-3 in Miller's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.1%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Athletics reveal San Diego as the favorite (-136) and Oakland as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are +122 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -146.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Athletics on September 16, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 57, or 54.3%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 45-31 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 62 of 145 chances this season.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 70-75-0 against the spread.

The Athletics are 45-98 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Oakland has a record of 38-90 (29.7%).

The Athletics have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-63-8).

The Athletics are 72-74-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 136 hits and an OBP of .401, both of which lead San Diego hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 73rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the major leagues.

Tatis heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Manny Machado has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Ha-Seong Kim has been key for San Diego with 132 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has a .341 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 92nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker paces his team with 100 hits and a .324 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .467.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan Noda is batting .239 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 69 walks.

Tony Kemp is batting .211 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 41 walks.

Padres vs. Athletics Head to Head

9/15/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

