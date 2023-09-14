Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

The San Diego Padres versus the Oakland Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (69-78) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-100)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-205) | OAK: (+172)

SD: (-205) | OAK: (+172) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100)

SD: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Padres) - 6-7, 3.80 ERA vs Sean Newcomb (Athletics) - 1-0, 0.75 ERA

The Padres will look to Seth Lugo (6-7) against the Athletics and Newcomb (1-0). Lugo's team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lugo's team has a record of 8-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Newcomb has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Newcomb start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (61.6%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Athletics reveal San Diego as the favorite (-205) and Oakland as the underdog (+172) despite being the home team.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Padres are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -120 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -100.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

Padres versus Athletics on September 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 56, or 53.8%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 9-6 when favored by -205 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 144 chances this season.

The Padres are 69-75-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 45-97 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Oakland has gone 19-53 (26.4%).

The Athletics have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-63-8).

The Athletics are 72-73-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.399) and total hits (135) this season. He's batting .262 batting average while slugging .494.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 72nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .261 with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 74th, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Tatis brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Manny Machado has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.315/.458.

Machado has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .268 with a .358 OBP and 59 RBI for San Diego this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has racked up a team-high .340 slugging percentage. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 97th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker paces his team with 99 hits and a .324 OBP. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .461.

His batting average is 114th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 41 walks while batting .211.

Ryan Noda has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 69 walks while batting .239.

