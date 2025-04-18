Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ESPN

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point underdogs for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 225 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -5.5 225 -225 +188

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (64.1%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pacers have registered a 37-43-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 42-39-1 this year.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 44 times this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on 44 of 82 set point totals (53.7%).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

When playing at home, the Pacers go over the over/under 53.7% of the time (22 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (22 of 41 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 24-17-1 record) than on the road (.450, 18-22-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (24 of 42), and 50% of the time away (20 of 40).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 1.9 assists and 5.3 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 11.9 boards and 6.5 assists. He is also draining 60.1% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

The Bucks are receiving 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

The Bucks are receiving 14.8 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field.

The Bucks are getting 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

