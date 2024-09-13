Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (83-64) vs. Detroit Tigers (75-72)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | DET: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | DET: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154)

BAL: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 10-8, 3.65 ERA vs Beau Brieske (Tigers) - 2-4, 4.07 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (10-8) for the Orioles and Beau Brieske (2-4) for the Tigers. Eflin and his team are 16-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eflin's team has a record of 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 7-2-0 against the spread when Brieske starts. The Tigers have a 4-3 record in Brieske's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (53.1%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Tigers, Baltimore is the favorite at -126, and Detroit is +108 playing at home.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Tigers are -154 to cover, and the Orioles are +128.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Tigers contest on Sept. 13 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 62, or 60.8%, of the 102 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 51-35 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 138 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 77-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 41 of the 88 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Detroit has a record of 24-37 (39.3%).

In the 144 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-67-3).

The Tigers have a 77-67-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 162 hits and an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .536. He's batting .281.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Henderson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles and two walks.

Anthony Santander is batting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 101st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Santander takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Adley Rutschman has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.322/.397.

Rutschman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .257 with a .331 OBP and 53 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has an on-base percentage of .356 and has 120 hits, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .265 and slugging .486.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Greene hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Matt Vierling paces his team with a .436 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith has a .380 slugging percentage, which leads the Tigers.

Wenceel Perez has 13 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .241.

