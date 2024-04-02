Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (3-2) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-172) | KC: (+144)

BAL: (-172) | KC: (+144) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

BAL: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA

The Orioles will look to Corbin Burnes against the Royals and Cole Ragans. Burnes helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Burnes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Ragans has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Ragans start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (63.6%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Baltimore is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +144 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +128 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -154.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

The Orioles-Royals contest on April 3 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles came away with 52 wins in the 77 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Baltimore came away with a win 24 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 75 of their 154 games with a total last season.

The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline 134 times last season. They went 47-87 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer last year, Kansas City went 22-54 (28.9%).

The Royals combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times last season for a 74-76-5 record against the over/under.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman finished with an OPS of .809 last season, fueled by a .374 OBP and a slugging percentage of .435.

Gunnar Henderson slashed .255/.325/.489 and finished with an OPS of .814.

Anthony Santander ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Austin Hays slashed .275/.325/.444 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. racked up a slugging percentage of .495 while collecting 177 hits a season ago.

Adam Frazier hit .240 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Salvador Perez had 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 19 walks while batting .255 last season.

Hunter Renfroe hit .233 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/12/2022: 10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/11/2022: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2022: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2022: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/9/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!