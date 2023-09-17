Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:29 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (92-56) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (92-58)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | TB: (+104)

BAL: (-122) | TB: (+104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

BAL: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 12-5, 4.25 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 3-6, 4.25 ERA

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (12-5) for the Orioles and Littell (3-6) for the Rays. Kremer and his team are 19-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kremer's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Rays have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Rays have a 2-3 record in Littell's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.5%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -122 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -194 to cover.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

Orioles versus Rays, on September 17, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 46 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 42-16 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 84-58-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The Rays have put together a 12-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 4-12 (25%).

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-65-5).

The Rays are 83-66-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .414. He has a .267 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 55th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 132 hits, which is tops among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .260 with 61 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander is batting .253 with a .476 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Austin Hays has 14 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has totaled 160 hits with a .400 on-base percentage and a .507 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .322.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 15th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 76 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 75th, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks.

Josh Lowe has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .281.

Orioles vs. Rays Head to Head

9/16/2023: 8-0 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2023: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2022: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/23/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/21/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/20/2023: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.