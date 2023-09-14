Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 14

Odds updated as of 3:27 PM

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (91-54) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (90-57)

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FOX

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | TB: (+118)

BAL: (-138) | TB: (+118) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 11-6, 3.03 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Rays) - 7-3, 2.96 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (11-6) to the mound, while Civale (7-3) will take the ball for the Rays. Bradish's team is 17-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradish's team is 12-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have gone 10-9-0 ATS in Civale's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Rays are 3-3 in Civale's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (51.2%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

Baltimore is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +118 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +152 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -184.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Orioles-Rays game on September 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (68.7%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 37-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 73 of 139 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 83-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 42.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-15).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games).

The Rays have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-63-5).

The Rays have covered 55.5% of their games this season, going 81-65-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .420. He has a .270 batting average, as well.

He is 47th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Anthony Santander has 37 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Santander takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has 128 hits and is batting .259 this season.

Henderson takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Austin Hays is batting .283 with a .331 OBP and 61 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up an on-base percentage of .403, a slugging percentage of .511, and has 157 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .324).

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 75 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 82nd, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .254.

Josh Lowe is batting .285 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Orioles vs. Rays Head to Head

8/14/2022: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/21/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/20/2023: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2022: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/23/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/10/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2023: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

