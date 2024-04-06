Orioles vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Pirates Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (5-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-2)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

BAL: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

BAL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-0, 5.06 ERA vs Marco Gonzales (Pirates) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer versus the Pirates and Marco Gonzales. Kremer helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Kremer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gonzales has started only one game with a set spread, which the Pirates covered. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Gonzales start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (54.2%)

Orioles vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Orioles, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +104, and Baltimore is -122 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Pirates Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Orioles are +134 to cover, and the Pirates are -162.

Orioles vs Pirates Over/Under

Orioles versus Pirates, on April 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 3-3 when favored by -122 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of seven chances this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Pirates are 5-1 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Pirates have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-2-0).

The Pirates have covered 75% of their games this season, going 6-2-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in total hits (seven) this season while batting .233 with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 110th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with an OPS of .779. He has a slash line of .310/.400/.379 this season.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging in the majors.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .233 with a .433 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Anthony Santander has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe has 10 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .323 and slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .432.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 39th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Joe hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last seven games he is batting .323 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Bryan Reynolds has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .256. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .306 with three doubles and seven walks.

Michael A. Taylor's .438 on-base percentage paces his team.

Orioles vs Pirates Head to Head

4/6/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/5/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/14/2023: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/12/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2022: 8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/6/2022: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!