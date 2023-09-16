Oregon vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Oregon Ducks playing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Oregon Ducks playing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Oregon vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (N/A) | Hawaii: (N/A)

Oregon: (N/A) | Hawaii: (N/A) Spread: Oregon: -38.5 (-105) | Hawaii: +38.5 (-115)

Oregon: -38.5 (-105) | Hawaii: +38.5 (-115) Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Oregon vs Hawaii Betting Trends

Oregon has posted one win against the spread this year.

Hawaii has one win against the spread this season.

Two Hawaii games (of two) have gone over the point total this season.

Oregon vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (99.3%)

Oregon vs Hawaii Point Spread

Oregon is favored by 38.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Hawaii, the underdog, is -115.

Oregon vs Hawaii Over/Under

Oregon versus Hawaii on September 16 has an over/under of 68.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Oregon vs. Hawaii Points Insights

The Ducks had an average implied point total of 38.4 last season, which is 15.6 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (54).

Last year, Oregon outscored its implied point total for this matchup (54) only once.

The average implied point total last season for the Rainbow Warriors (36.2) is 21.2 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (15).

Hawaii outscored its implied point total for this matchup (15) two times last year.

