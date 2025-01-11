Ole Miss vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) will look to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) on January 11, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (84.5%)

Ole Miss is a 9.5-point favorite over LSU on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 147.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Ole Miss vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

LSU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Rebels did a better job covering the spread at home (8-10-0) last season than they did in road affairs (4-7-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .353 (6-11-0) last year. On the road, it was .500 (5-5-0).

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Rebels have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -549 or better.

LSU has a 2-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Tigers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 84.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss outscores opponents by 14.5 points per game (scoring 79.1 per game to rank 87th in college basketball while allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 33rd in college basketball) and has a +218 scoring differential overall.

Sean Pedulla's 14.3 points per game lead Ole Miss and are 324th in the country.

LSU has a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and is giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 113th in college basketball.

Camryn Carter paces LSU, averaging 17.2 points per game (97th in college basketball).

The 31.8 rebounds per game the Rebels average rank 245th in the country. Their opponents collect 31.2 per outing.

Malik Dia averages 5.7 rebounds per game (ranking 404th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

The Tigers record 36.3 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) while conceding 31.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Corey Chest averages 7.6 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

Ole Miss' 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 60th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

The Tigers rank 109th in college basketball with 99.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 83.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

