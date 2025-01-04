Ole Miss vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on January 4, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (64.7%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Ole Miss-Georgia spread (Ole Miss -4.5) or over/under (145.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Georgia has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Georgia covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

Against the spread last season, the Rebels fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (9-9-0) last year. On the road, it was .800 (8-2-0).

Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has yet to lose any of the nine games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Rebels have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -184 or better.

Georgia has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Ole Miss has an implied victory probability of 64.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss' +199 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Sean Pedulla, is 292nd in college basketball putting up 14.7 points per game.

Georgia has a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.6 points per game, 50th in college basketball, and is allowing 64.2 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Asa Newell's team-leading 15.5 points per game rank him 215th in college basketball.

The 31.8 rebounds per game the Rebels average rank 249th in the country. Their opponents collect 30.9 per contest.

Malik Dia's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 481st in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 11.2 boards on average. They record 36.2 rebounds per game, 46th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.0.

Newell paces the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball).

Ole Miss ranks 49th in college basketball with 103.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 47th in college basketball defensively with 84.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs put up 104.3 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while allowing 81.0 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

