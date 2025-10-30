Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the UL Monroe Warhawks.
Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-800) | UL Monroe: (+560)
- Spread: Old Dominion: -17.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +17.5 (-115)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Old Dominion is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Old Dominion is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Old Dominion has played eight games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
- UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this season.
- UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been five UL Monroe games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.
Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Monarchs win (92.1%)
Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Point Spread
Old Dominion is favored by 17.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -115.
Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Over/Under
A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for Old Dominion-UL Monroe on Nov. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe reveal Old Dominion as the favorite (-800) and UL Monroe as the underdog (+560).
Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Old Dominion
|32.0
|37
|25.6
|86
|53.6
|8
|UL Monroe
|17.3
|125
|33.1
|124
|48.1
|8
Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
- Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
