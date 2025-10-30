FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-800) | UL Monroe: (+560)
  • Spread: Old Dominion: -17.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +17.5 (-115)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

  • Old Dominion is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Old Dominion is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Old Dominion has played eight games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
  • UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this season.
  • UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • There have been five UL Monroe games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Monarchs win (92.1%)

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Point Spread

Old Dominion is favored by 17.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -115.

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Over/Under

A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for Old Dominion-UL Monroe on Nov. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Old Dominion vs UL Monroe Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe reveal Old Dominion as the favorite (-800) and UL Monroe as the underdog (+560).

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Old Dominion32.03725.68653.68
UL Monroe17.312533.112448.18

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Monroe, Louisiana
  • Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe analysis on FanDuel Research.

