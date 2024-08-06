menu item
NCAAF

2024 Old Dominion Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Old Dominion Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Old Dominion Monarchs are 0-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Old Dominion 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ South CarolinaAug. 31L 23-19Gamecocks (-20.5)49.5
2East CarolinaSept. 7L 20-14Monarchs (-1.5)53.5
3Virginia TechSept. 14-Hokies (-13.5)50.5
5@ Bowling GreenSept. 28---
6@ Coastal CarolinaOct. 5---
7@ Georgia StateOct. 12---
8Texas StateOct. 19---
Old Dominion Last Game

The Monarchs get ready for their next game following a 20-14 loss to the East Carolina Pirates in their last game. Grant Wilson threw for 192 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 20-of-34 passing (58.8%) for the Monarchs in that game versus the Pirates. In the running game, Aaron Young totaled 83 rushing yards on 25 carries (3.3 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added two catches for 12 yards. Diante Vines led the receiving charge against the Pirates, hauling in six passes for 64 yards.

Old Dominion Betting Insights

  • Old Dominion has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
