2024 Old Dominion Football Odds and Schedule

The Old Dominion Monarchs are 0-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Old Dominion 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ South Carolina Aug. 31 L 23-19 Gamecocks (-20.5) 49.5 2 East Carolina Sept. 7 L 20-14 Monarchs (-1.5) 53.5 3 Virginia Tech Sept. 14 - Hokies (-13.5) 50.5 5 @ Bowling Green Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Coastal Carolina Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Georgia State Oct. 12 - - - 8 Texas State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Old Dominion Last Game

The Monarchs get ready for their next game following a 20-14 loss to the East Carolina Pirates in their last game. Grant Wilson threw for 192 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 20-of-34 passing (58.8%) for the Monarchs in that game versus the Pirates. In the running game, Aaron Young totaled 83 rushing yards on 25 carries (3.3 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added two catches for 12 yards. Diante Vines led the receiving charge against the Pirates, hauling in six passes for 64 yards.

Old Dominion Betting Insights

Old Dominion has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

