Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys face the South Alabama Jaguars.

Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma State: (-280) | South Alabama: (+225)

Oklahoma State: (-280) | South Alabama: (+225) Spread: Oklahoma State: -7.5 (-102) | South Alabama: +7.5 (-120)

Oklahoma State: -7.5 (-102) | South Alabama: +7.5 (-120) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has one win against the spread this year.

South Alabama has not won a game against the spread this year.

One of South Alabama's two games has gone over the point total.

Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cowboys win (65.4%)

Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Point Spread

South Alabama is a 7.5-point underdog against Oklahoma State. South Alabama is -120 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma State is -102.

Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Over/Under

Oklahoma State versus South Alabama, on September 16, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Moneyline

South Alabama is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma State is a -280 favorite.

Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama Points Insights

The average implied total for the Cowboys last season was 34.8 points, 6.8 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Saturday's game.

Last season, Oklahoma State scored more than 28 points in seven games.

The average implied point total last season for the Jaguars (31.4) is 10.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (21).

