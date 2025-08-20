2025 Oklahoma State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Oklahoma State Cowboys start their 2025 season on Aug. 28, they will take on an FCS opponent, Tennessee-Martin. For the rest of the Cowboys' college football schedule, keep reading.

Oklahoma State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Tennessee-Martin Aug. 28 - - - 2 @ Oregon Sept. 6 - - - 4 Tulsa Sept. 19 - - - 5 Baylor Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Arizona Oct. 4 - - - 7 Houston Oct. 11 - - - 8 Cincinnati Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Oklahoma State 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79), Oklahoma State has the 48th-ranked schedule in college football.

The Cowboys will face the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (78).

In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Oklahoma State will be playing the 50th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Cowboys have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Oklahoma State has six games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last season.

Oklahoma State Betting Insights (2024)

Oklahoma State put together a 3-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times last season.

Oklahoma State finished 3-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

