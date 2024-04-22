Boston Celtics NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Boston Celtics are in the NBA postseason!

The Celtics secured the 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with the best regular season record (64-18) in the NBA this year.

Here's what to know about the Celtics' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Boston Celtics ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 64-18 record, which was good enough to finish as the 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 1 seed faces the 8 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Boston Celtics Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 1 seed, the Celtics play the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Celtics) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Heat) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Celtics win this series and advance, they would face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Boston Celtics First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

The Celtics won the first game of the series, 114-94, against Miami on Sunday, April 21st. Here is the schedule for the remainder of the series.

Date Opponent Time How to Watch April 24 vs Miami 7:00 PM TNT April 27 @ Miami 6:00 PM TNT April 29 @ Miami TBD May 1 vs Miami TBD May 3 @ Miami TBD May 5 vs Miami TBD

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 11:00am ET on April 22nd:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +120 Denver Nuggets +290 Oklahoma City Thunder +1300 Los Angeles Clippers +1400 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +1800 New York Knicks +1800 View Full Table

