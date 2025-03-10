NHL
Oilers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Monday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Sabres Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (37-22-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-32-6)
- Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-188)
|Sabres (+155)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.3%)
Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +126 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -154.
Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under
- Oilers versus Sabres on March 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Sabres reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-188) and Buffalo as the underdog (+155) despite being the home team.