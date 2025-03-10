Oilers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Monday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Sabres Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (37-22-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-32-6)

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-188) Sabres (+155) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (62.3%)

Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +126 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -154.

Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under

Oilers versus Sabres on March 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Sabres reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-188) and Buffalo as the underdog (+155) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!