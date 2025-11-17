Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads in action on Monday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Oilers vs Sabres Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-8-4)

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-164) Sabres (+136) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)

Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under

Oilers versus Sabres, on Nov. 17, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline

The Oilers vs Sabres moneyline has Edmonton as a -164 favorite, while Buffalo is a +136 underdog at home.

