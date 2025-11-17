NHL
Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17
The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads in action on Monday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.
Oilers vs Sabres Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (9-7-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-8-4)
- Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-164)
|Sabres (+136)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)
Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.
Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under
- Oilers versus Sabres, on Nov. 17, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Sabres moneyline has Edmonton as a -164 favorite, while Buffalo is a +136 underdog at home.