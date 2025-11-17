FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads in action on Monday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (9-7-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-8-4)
  • Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-164)Sabres (+136)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (52.5%)

Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Sabres, on Nov. 17, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Sabres moneyline has Edmonton as a -164 favorite, while Buffalo is a +136 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup