Ohio vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The Tuesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
The Tuesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Ohio vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

- Moneyline: Ohio: (-166) | Miami (OH): (+140)
- Spread: Ohio: -3.5 (-110) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Ohio vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Ohio has five wins in eight games against the spread this season.
- Ohio has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- This season, four of Ohio's eight games have hit the over.
- Miami (OH) is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Miami (OH) has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, five of Miami (OH)'s eight games have gone over the point total.
Ohio vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (50.1%)
Ohio vs Miami (OH) Point Spread
Miami (OH) is the underdog by 3.5 points against Ohio. Miami (OH) is -110 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -110.
Ohio vs Miami (OH) Over/Under
The over/under for Ohio-Miami (OH) on Nov. 4 is 49.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Ohio vs Miami (OH) Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Ohio-Miami (OH), Ohio is the favorite at -166, and Miami (OH) is +140.
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio
|29.3
|69
|24.8
|58
|52.8
|8
|Miami (OH)
|26.0
|94
|21.4
|31
|44.9
|8
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
