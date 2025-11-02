Ohio vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Tuesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ohio: (-166) | Miami (OH): (+140)

Ohio: (-166) | Miami (OH): (+140) Spread: Ohio: -3.5 (-110) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-110)

Ohio: -3.5 (-110) | Miami (OH): +3.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Ohio has five wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Ohio has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This season, four of Ohio's eight games have hit the over.

Miami (OH) is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, five of Miami (OH)'s eight games have gone over the point total.

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (50.1%)

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Miami (OH) is the underdog by 3.5 points against Ohio. Miami (OH) is -110 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -110.

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

The over/under for Ohio-Miami (OH) on Nov. 4 is 49.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ohio-Miami (OH), Ohio is the favorite at -166, and Miami (OH) is +140.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 29.3 69 24.8 58 52.8 8 Miami (OH) 26.0 94 21.4 31 44.9 8

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ohio vs. Miami (OH) analysis on FanDuel Research.