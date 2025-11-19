Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes are up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-10000) | Rutgers: (+3000)

Ohio State: (-10000) | Rutgers: (+3000) Spread: Ohio State: -31.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +31.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -31.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +31.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ohio State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Ohio State's record against the spread is 8-2-0.

Ohio State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 31.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 10 Ohio State games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Rutgers has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

Rutgers has played 10 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (98%)

Ohio State vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is an underdog by 31.5 points against Ohio State. Rutgers is -110 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -110.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Over/Under

The over/under for the Ohio State versus Rutgers game on Nov. 22 has been set at 54.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rutgers-Ohio State, Rutgers is the underdog at +3000, and Ohio State is -10000.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 37.5 14 7.5 1 49.0 10 Rutgers 29.9 57 30.0 101 55.5 10

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ohio State vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.