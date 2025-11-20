3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Bills at Texans

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Buffalo Bills take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Bills at Texans on Thursday Night Football

Woody Marks - Receiving Yds Woody Marks Over Nov 21 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Woody Marks has clearly separated from Nick Chubb the past two weeks, a role change that's reflected in his rushing yardage prop at 63.5. The role change is undersold in this market, though.

Even if we look at just games where Marks has played at least a quarter of the snaps, he has averaged 21.1 receiving yards per game and topped 11.5 in 5 of 9. Marks' role is far greater than that now, though, as he has played 78.3% and 66.2% of the snaps the past two games.

Those snaps haven't necessarily come with targets, which could be part of why this prop is low. Marks has just seven targets in three games where Davis Mills has been the primary quarterback, meaning it's possible Mills just prefers not to check it down.

I just don't want to fully assume that based on what is still a small sample, especially given Marks has still managed three targets in two of those. Marks has proven -- both in college and the NFL -- that he's a skilled pass-catcher, and I'm willing to bet on that for Thursday.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Higgins +550 View more odds in Sportsbook

Marks isn't the only Texans rookie whose snaps are on the rise. Jayden Higgins looks to finally be breaking out, as well.

Higgins has run a route on more than half the drop backs in consecutive weeks, the first two times he has done so in a game alongside Nico Collins. Higgins earned seven targets in both of those, good for a 16.7% share.

Higgins' 6'4" frame is well-suited for the red zone, and the Texans are utilizing him there. He had two red-zone targets in Week 10 and already has three touchdowns on just 23 receptions for the season.

Thanks to the role increase (and the fact that my model likes the over in this game), I've got Higgins' any-time touchdown odds at +370. That's plenty of wiggle room with where the market currently stands.

Josh Allen - Pass Attempts Josh Allen Under Nov 21 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A couple factors are pointing me toward a potential run-heavy script for the Bills tonight.

First, their personnel is well-suited for it. There's no Dalton Kincaid, and Keon Coleman will be on the bench for a second straight game. In the two games Kincaid has missed, Allen has had just 26 and 30 pass attempts.

Second, the Bills have been very content to get the hell outta Dodge whenever they've played Thursday night games on short rest. In the six years they've been a top-level team, they've played five Thursday games on short rest. Allen has had less than 30.5 pass attempts in 3 of those, including just 19 in a game where they blew out the Miami Dolphins last year.

Allen could still be efficient, which is why I'd rather ride with the pass attempts market than passing yardage. Either way, I do think there's value in riding with unders when you combine the personnel with the circumstances.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.