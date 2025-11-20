3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 11/20/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic

James Harden has been playing some good ball for the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, and he has the ability to make this recommendation look silly. But the under is the side I want to be on today.

A lot of it has to do with the matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Not only is Orlando stepping it up defensively of late -- fifth in defensive rating over the past five games -- they're playing at a slow pace, sitting 25th in pace in that five-game span. In addition to that, no team lets up fewer three-point tries than Orlando does, with the Magic holding a league-low 36.2% three-point attempt rate.

That makes this a difficult spot for Harden, who relies on the three-ball, taking at least 11 treys in three consecutive games.

So while Harden has netted at least 28 points in three straight outings, including explosions of 37 and 41 points, I'm backing the Magic to keep him under 26.5 points.

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

Russell Westbrook has flaws as a player. But he plays extremely hard and is still putting up numbers -- averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season.

He can cook tonight against a banged-up Memphis Grizzlies team, and I like Russ to record at least seven assists.

Westbrook's season-long stats are pretty good. He's been even better of late, with a move to the starting lineup helping him in the counting-stats department. Over his past four games (all starts), Russ is averaging 8.0 boards and 7.5 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is set to return today. That takes some play-making duties off Westbrook's plate, but the 37-year-old vet is still posting 7.9 assists per 36 minutes with Sabonis on the floor.

Memphis is a bad team when they're fully healthy as they're 21st in defensive rating and 28th in net rating. Tonight, they're expected to be without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The loss of JJJ leaves a gaping hole in their already bad defense.

In a game with a high total (234.5) and close spread (2.5), we could get a shootout, and that'll only help Westbrook rack up counting stats.

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks

Are you ready for the Ryan Rollins show?

One of the breakout players so far this campaign is going to get to be the main guy tonight for the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo out.

Rollins, a 2022 second-round pick out of Toledo, has been outstanding for Milwaukee this season. He's averaging 17.4 points per game as well as 5.3 assists per night and is shooting 46.3% from three -- all while holding a 22.9% usage rate.

Can Rollins keep this up -- particularly the three-point shooting -- all year? Probably not. But he's about to have to shoulder a lot of offensive workload today.

Without Giannis on the floor this year, Rollins owns a 29.2% usage rate and is scoring 25.8 points per game. In the two games Giannis has missed this season, Rollins poured in 32 and 25 points.

Those are big-time numbers, and they're why I think this 21.5-point line is a little low for Rollins tonight.

The Bucks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly is a middling 15th in defensive rating for the season, and this is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Sixers, who played at home last night.

All in all, Rollins' excellent start to the campaign and his superb outputs sans Giannis earlier this season push me to the over.

