Nuggets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, KUSA, and FDSFL

The Denver Nuggets (19-6) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (15-11) on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on ALT, KTVD, KUSA, and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 232.5 -280 +230

Nuggets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (65%)

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 15 times this season (15-10-0).

The Magic are 12-14-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 17 times out of 26 chances.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 14 of 26 set point totals (53.8%).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-5-0) than it does in road games (9-5-0).

The Nuggets have hit the over on the over/under in eight of 11 home games (72.7%), compared to nine of 14 road games (64.3%).

Against the spread, Orlando has had better results on the road (6-5-0) than at home (6-9-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over seven of 15 times at home (46.7%), and seven of 11 away (63.6%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.4 boards and 10.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Cameron Johnson averages 11.4 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 12.2 points, 2 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is also draining 44.6% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 52.7% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 20.5 points, 7.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.

The Magic receive 9.7 points per game from Tristan da Silva, plus 3.9 boards and 1.2 assists.

