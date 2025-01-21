Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (26-16) are 13.5-point favorites against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-26) Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13.5 229.5 -847 +590

Nuggets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (74.7%)

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 21 times over 42 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have played 41 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 26 times out of 41 chances.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 20 games at home, and it has covered 12 times in 22 games when playing on the road.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 20 home matchups (65%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 22 games (59.1%).

This season, Philadelphia is 4-15-0 at home against the spread (.211 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-12-0 ATS (.455).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 19) than away (12 of 22) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.9 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 13.8 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 26.4 points for the 76ers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.6 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Paul George averages 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The 76ers are receiving 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Jared McCain averages 15.3 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

