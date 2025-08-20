NCAAF
2025 Northern Illinois Football Odds and Schedule
As part of their 2025 schedule, the Northern Illinois Huskies square off against Ohio on Oct. 18 in what should be a difficult matchup. For the rest of the Huskies' college football schedule, keep reading.
Northern Illinois 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Holy Cross
|Aug. 30
|-
|-
|-
|2
|@ Maryland
|Sept. 5
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Mississippi State
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|San Diego State
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Miami (OH)
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Eastern Michigan
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Ohio
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Northern Illinois 2025 Schedule Insights
- The Huskies have four games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- Northern Illinois will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pair them against one team that put up nine or more victories and five squads with less than four wins last season.
Northern Illinois Betting Insights (2024)
- Northern Illinois won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Huskies games went over the point total six out of 12 times last season.
- Northern Illinois was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They finished 5-3 in those games.
