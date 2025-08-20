2025 Northern Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the Northern Illinois Huskies square off against Ohio on Oct. 18 in what should be a difficult matchup. For the rest of the Huskies' college football schedule, keep reading.

Northern Illinois 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Holy Cross Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Maryland Sept. 5 - - - 4 @ Mississippi State Sept. 20 - - - 5 San Diego State Sept. 27 - - - 6 Miami (OH) Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Eastern Michigan Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Ohio Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Northern Illinois 2025 Schedule Insights

The Huskies have four games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Northern Illinois will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pair them against one team that put up nine or more victories and five squads with less than four wins last season.

Northern Illinois Betting Insights (2024)

Northern Illinois won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Huskies games went over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

Northern Illinois was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They finished 5-3 in those games.

