Norfolk State vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Norfolk State Spartans (21-10, 11-3 MEAC) square off in the MEAC tournament against the No. 8 seed Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-24, 2-12 MEAC) on Wednesday at Norfolk Scope Arena, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Norfolk State win (92.3%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Norfolk State-Maryland-Eastern Shore spread (Norfolk State -16.5) or total (141.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Norfolk State has covered 17 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has put together a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 16.5 or more this season, Norfolk State (2-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Maryland-Eastern Shore (5-6) does as the underdog (45.5%).

Against the spread, the Spartans have fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in nine home games, and 11 times in 17 road games.

The Hawks have performed better against the spread at home (4-4-0) than away (8-10-0) this year.

Norfolk State's record against the spread in conference play is 7-7-0.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's MEAC record against the spread is 5-9-0.

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Moneyline Betting Stats

Norfolk State has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Spartans have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -2500 or better.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has won 9.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-19).

The Hawks have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1100 or longer in seven chances.

Norfolk State has an implied victory probability of 96.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Head-to-Head Comparison

Norfolk State is outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +271 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) and gives up 69.5 per contest (98th in college basketball).

Norfolk State's leading scorer, Brian Moore Jr., ranks 43rd in the country averaging 19.0 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has been outscored by 10.5 points per game (posting 67.3 points per game, 329th in college basketball, while conceding 77.8 per outing, 321st in college basketball) and has a -315 scoring differential.

Ketron Shaw's 18.0 points per game paces Maryland-Eastern Shore and ranks 70th in the country.

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank 245th in the nation, and are 1.2 more than the 29.7 their opponents pull down per contest.

Jalen Myers paces the Spartans with 5.6 rebounds per game (415th in college basketball play).

The Hawks record 30.0 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball) while conceding 33.4 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

Shaw's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Hawks and rank 344th in the country.

Norfolk State's 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 62nd in college basketball, and the 89.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 84th in college basketball.

The Hawks average 87.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (342nd in college basketball), and allow 101.2 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!